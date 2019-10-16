Bhopal: Ex-cop held for using ministers’ names to dupe jobless youth

BHOPAL: Ashoka Garden police have arrested a former policeman for publishing advertisements in the name of ministers. The names of ministers Prabhuram Chowdhary and Tulsi Silawat were used for advertisements posted by accused who promised jobs to the unemployed youth.

The accused were arrested after ministers came to know about it through a newspaper advertisement on October 14. Their names were being used to dupe the unemployed youth after which an FIR was lodged with Ashoka Garden police. The mastermind of the racket was identified as Lalit Singh who had left his job in the police department and was involved in the fraud. Singh ran a firm, Lastchance, and used names of ministers to dupe unemployed youth.

Ashoka Garden police said accused Lalit Singh was suspended from police services. He then opened a firm with one of his friends Gabbar Thaware. They would publish advertisements pertaining to jobs. To gain people’s belief, they used ministers’ names. Superintendent of police (south) Sampat Upadhyay said co accused Gabbar Thaware is on the run.