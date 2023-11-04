Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA, Ex-Yuva Morcha District President Join Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP MLA from Ambah assembly seat in Morena district Kamlesh Suman and BJP Yuva Morcha former district president Naresh Singh Tomar took the membership of Congress in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath here on Saturday.

After joining the Congress, Suman said, “The working system of the BJP is not the same as before. Earlier, the party used to run according to the organisation, but now there has been a lot of change.”

When asked about whether he was leaving the party because of ticket denial, Suman said that "ticket was the usual process that keeps on going, there was nothing to do with the ticket but work must be done.

He spent his life fighting for the public and if their (the public) work could not be done then how would he work in the party?" Further speaking about the responsibilities, the former MLA said, “The organisation will decide the responsibility. We always work honestly for whatever responsibility we get. There are 34 seats in the Gwalior Chambal division, out of which the Congress will win 30 and the BJP will get four." On the other hand, Tomar said that he joined the Congress due to continuous neglect by the BJP. He would work whatever responsibility the party would give him, he added.