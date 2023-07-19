Bhopal: Ex-BHEL Employee Duped Of Rs 1.5Cr, Harassed By Accused

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber cheats are not sparing some people even after duping them of their hard-earned money. The latest case pertains to a retired employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), based in Bhopal. He was duped of Rs 1.5 crore by unidentified cyber fraudsters in October 2022.

Despite a probe launched in the case and an FIR registered against the accused on July 8, the cyber cheats are demanding money from BHEL employee Abhijeet Sinha who had approached police commissioner Harinaryanachari Mishra to complain about the issue.

When contacted, Mishra said he has asked cyber officials and Ayodhya Nagar police station staff to look into the case and apprehend the accused.

After retirement, Sinha was searching for a job online. In October 2022, he had received a phone call from an unknown number, and the caller offered him a job at a multi-national company. When Sinha gave consent, the caller demanded registration fee and cited other expenses. Till June 2023, Sinha gave him almost Rs 1.5 crore.

When he did not get the job, he demanded reimbursement of his money, but the fraudster went out of his touch and switched off his cell phone. He approached Ayodhya Nagar police and the cyber cell thereafter. According to Sinha, fraudsters still call him to demand more money to appoint him at a multi-national company though he has turned down their offer after losing Rs 1.50 crore.

