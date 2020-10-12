Bhopal: Ex-bank manager booked for siphoning off Rs 20 lakh from farmers’ accounts

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against former bank manager posted in Rannod branch of Shivpuri district for siphoning off over Rs 20 lakh from accounts of 1009 depositors, all farmers.

A complaint was lodged by the SBI regional bank manager alleging that the then assistant manager Sunil Singh Bhadoria had ripped off the amount of Rs 20,38,251.

The 1009 farmers had deposited the amount in the year 2015, for payment towards Kharif crop insurance. First Bhadoria kept the amount for 11 months in his account and after he transferred the amount to nine different accounts of his relatives and people known to him. He deposited Rs 7.50 lakh in the accounts of his mother Radha Bhadoria and later withdrew it.

After the transfer of the amount, he again took the amount from the people in whose account the money was transferred and deposited the money into the suspense account of the bank.

Sunil collected the amount which was deposited in the suspense account, transferred the whole amount into the accounts of 1009 farmers. The EOW has registered the case against Sunil Singh including other nine into the case under section 409,420,120B of IPC and other corruption Act sections.

Interestingly, Bhadoria tried to rip off the amount of the farmers, but failed. He again deposited the amount into the accounts of farmers so that the farmers may not come to know about the fraud. But the higher bank officials caught the irregularity and on the complaint of the regional manager the case was registered.