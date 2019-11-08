Bhopal: Everyone should contribute towards energy conservation: Rizvi

BHOPAL: Every class of society should contribute towards energy conservation, said Naaz Rizvi, Director, National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi.

Rizvi made the remark in an event held at Regional Museum of Natural History, here on Friday. The museum inaugurated ‘Skin of White Tigress’ and ‘Vermi Compost Pit’ on the day.

J S Chouhan, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Bhopal stressed on conserving the energy, water and nature. “Everybody should conserve the natural resources at their level,” said Chouhan who was the chief guest.

A film “White Tiger,” directed by Anil Yadav was also screened. The programme was followed by Prize distribution of debate competition held on October 31 and certificate distribution to 67 schools which participated in the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ during July 15 to September this year. The guests released a brochure detailing the process of Vermi composting.