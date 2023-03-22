Bhopal: Every ward, village to have Ladli Behna Sena to fight against injustice, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said now ‘Ladli Behana Sena’ will be constituted in every municipal ward and village of the state to check injustice against women .

‘Ladli Behana Sena’ will ensure that no women face any injustice and they will also handle domestic violence case and also dealt with hooligans,” said Chouhan while addressing a programme ‘Ladli Begano Ke Sangh-Nav Samvatsar Parv’ at CM House on Wednesday.

The chief minister assured that all Ahata running close to liquor shops will be closed from April 1 and those found drinking liquor at public places like roads and parks will be penalised.

Speaking about the Ladli Behana Yojana, Chouhan said the scheme will boost the confidence in women and financially help them.

Speaking about the state government commitment of empowering women in the state, the chief minister spoke about Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Mukyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojna, reservation to females in local body elections, and 33 per cent quota to women in police departments. “ I had full confidence that if guns and sticks (baton) are handed to the daughters, they will aptly deal with hooligans,” said the chief minister.

CM quotes Bhishma-Draupadi conservation

Quoting an episode from Mahabharat, the CM said that lying on deathbed of arrows when Bhishma Pitamah was imparting his knowledge of righteous in the battle to Pandavas, Draupadi had laughed at him saying that when she was being disrobed (in the court by Dushasan), where did his knowledge disappear? Answering to her, Bhishma said at that time as he was eating the food provided by Duryodhana he kept mum. The arrows, shot on his body by Arjun, have drained out all the blood having components of Druyudana’s bread, now he is in position to give teachings.