Bhopal: Events to be organised on World Autism Day in evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World Autism Day will be observed by lighting the building in blue colour and connecting with the children and parents online in view of spreading awareness on Friday evening.

The event has been organised by Arushi (NGO). Children will make awareness posters and will wear blue outfits. The initiative is aimed to increase acceptance of capabilities of autistic children and their special needs by the society.

Initiated by United Nations to spread awareness about the diagnosis and treatment, the day is now celebrated worldwide on April 2. Blue is the colour associated with autism, as it signifies peace and calmness. Autistic kids usually undergo many sensory issues, and hence blue is the colour, which signifies peace and calmness in a world, which can often be very loud and challenging for them.