Bhopal: Even as situation is partly normal, post-curfew, business establishments still closed in most areas on second day

‘Situation is normal’

"The situation is normal here after the curfew was lifted in the categorized market (kabadkhana), Sindhi Market and the surrounding areas. The shops were opened after noon. However, prohibitory orders are still in force in these areas and policemen are keeping a close watch on the disputed site. On the other hand, business activities have picked up as normal," said Qmar Khan of Meer Traders, new categorized market.

‘Trade must go on’

"Business establishments are still closed at Hamidia Road. It’ll take some time to bring back normality in the areas as the administration had taken the decision of imposing a curfew in the three police station limits all of sudden. It was the administration’s decision, but business and trade should go on. Realizing the gravity of the situation, we didn’t open our shops on Monday. Sunday’s our day off, but Monday’s a full working day. Still, we preferred to keep our shops closed from a safety point of view," remarked Sushil Gambhir, BK Engineering, Hamidia Road.

‘Followed cops’ advice’

"We were preparing to open our shops, but the police told us it would be better to keep them closed as prohibitory orders were still in force. So, paying heed to the cops’ advice and keeping our safety in mind, we didn’t open our shops. Our shop is in the categorized market. Realizing the gravity of the situation, we didn’t risk opening our shops," Vivek Agrawal, Agrawal Traders (Topaz Products Pvt. Ltd), said.

'Normal by Tuesday'

"Curfew was lifted on Monday, but, hopefully, the situation will be normal by Tuesday and business establishments will also be opened on Tuesday. As such, there’s no problem there," Mukesh Shrivastava, superintendent of police (North), remarked.