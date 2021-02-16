BHOPAL: Eunuch shot at during broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh capital, case registered, police launch hunt

Bhopal: A man opened fire on a eunuch here on Tuesday afternoon. The victim received bullet injury in leg and was rushed to a private hospital. Kamla Nagar police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia said victim Simmi is a resident of Budhwara and had come to P and T Square to collect donations for festivals.

At about 11 am, Simmi was standing near the Square when two men arrived on an Activa two-wheeler. One of them took out a pistol and opened fire on Simmi. The bullet hit Simmi on leg and she fell on road. The accused sped away after the incident.

Simmi was rushed to Hazela Hospital. The Kamla Nagar police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the incident. Police said eunuchs live in groups and rival groups often carry out attacks on each other.