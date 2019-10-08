Bhopal: Erratic power supply irks people the most

BHOPAL: Voltage fluctuations, unattended complaints, inflated bills are among the main concerns of electricity consumers, however, it is the erratic power supply which bothers the people most, says a survey conducted by discoms.

The state government has started survey of consumers who are bothered with power cut across the state. In the first consumer survey conducted in September, three power distribution companies took feedback from around 50,000 consumers through telephonic conversation about availability of power.

The call centres of power distribution companies inquired from consumers if they were satisfied with availability of power. Those expressing dissatisfaction were asked to share the reason.

As per the survey, interrupted power supply was the biggest reason for their dissatisfaction. Then there are consumers who complained of inflated electricity bills.

Then there is section of people who are peeved over their complaints not being attended. Electricity supplied at low voltage was also cited as one of the reasons of consumers’ discontent.

The congress government, soon after coming to power has been facing flack over the erratic power supply. The government had to submit reply in the Assembly for power cut in summer season. The BJP had launched campaigns protesting power cut across the state.

The Energy department has ordered the three power distribution companies to collect feedback from 500 consumers daily from their call centres on power supply.

The consumers, who are not satisfied, will be asked to tell the reason for the same. The officials of the department would then work on addressing the issue.

Energy department, additional chief secretary, Mohd. Suleman said generally consumers make complaint to the power distribution companies when they have problem.

It is a new experiment in which the power distribution company would ask the consumer to tell problem related to power supply so that necessary action can be taken.