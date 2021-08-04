Bhopal: Equip all hospitals well to combat third wave: Minster Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal: Minister of the urban administration department Bhupendra Singh has ordered to equip the hospitals with extra beds and other facilities, to deal with the possible third wave.

Singh issued the orders during a district crisis management meeting at the collectorate in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by district collector Avinash Lavania and deputy inspector general (DIG) Irshad Wali. The minister asked the officials to expedite the vaccinations. It is a big relief that 81 per cent residents have received the first dose, and 21 per cent the second doses.

The collector said that there is no scarcity of the vaccines in the state capital and it is necessary that the second dose figures should also rise. Singh was taking stock of the development work and projects in departments.

Lavania said that as many as six families have benefited under the Covid-19 welfare scheme. Also, there are 36 beneficiaries of the child welfare schemes of the state government, informed the collector in the meeting.

Singh laid stress on successful completion of Annotsav programme to be held in the collectorate on August 7. He ordered that there should be a festival like ambiance on all the 447 fair price shops in the district on the day. The officials should invite 100 select families with yellow rice (peele chawal) to the shops. He said that the prime minister and the chief minister of MP will also be a part of the programme and thus there should not be any laxity. All the beneficiaries sh