Bhopal: Equinox on March 20, sun to cross celestial equator, to set exactly in West

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sun on Sunday will rise from east and set exactly in the west, said science broadcaster Sarika Gharu on Saturday.

She said, “Everyone is taught since childhood that Sun rises from the east and sets in west. But the said statement upholds only two days in a year. It is accurate on either March 20 or 21 for the first time and on September 23 for the second time.”

Due to the tilt of the earth on its axis by 23.5 degrees while revolving around the sun, the rays of the sun will be exactly perpendicular to the equator of the earth, said the National Award winning science broadcaster.

For this reason, this will be the first Equinox for 2022, she added.

Sarika said that there is a misconception that the day and night are equal on this astronomical event. But, the phenomenon of day and night being for equal hours occurs a few days before or after Equinox (Munapadvagad), she further said.

It is called Equilux (Munapasangad) and it varies according to the latitude of that place, she added.

“In Ujjain/Bhopal/Narmadapuram this year, day and night were equal on March 15. On Sunday, the duration of the day will be 12 hours and 6 minutes,” said Sarika.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:51 PM IST