Bhopal: EPFO Sagar regional Commissioner held for Rs 5 lakh graft

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Employee Provident Fund Organisation† Sagar regional commissioner for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from a Bidi manufacturing firm, said officials on Sunday.

EOW, director general Ajay Sharma told Free Press the firm owner Anirudh Pimplapure had filed a complaint against Satish Kumar, the EPFO regional commissioner, Sagar, for demanding Rs 10 to lakh to prepare a proper report of the company.

The officer had demanded Pimplapure to handover Rs 5 lakh as a first instalment on June 5, the phone call regarding the same was also recorded, said the DG. A team comprising Sagar and Jabalpur units was formed to catch the corrupt officer.

On Sunday when Pimplapure was handing over the cash to the commissioner at his home, the EOW sleuths caught the officer accepting the amount red-handed.

A case has been registered under sections of Prevention of Corruption 1988 (Amendment) Act, 2018.