Bhopal: EOW unearths properties of over Rs 1 crore belonging to panchayat secretary

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offence Wing Gwalior unit unearthed properties worth more than Rs 1 crore during raids conducted at three premises of panchayat secretary Roshan Singh Gurjar in Acchya-Piproli Gohad village in Bhind district on Wednesday.

The EOW inspector Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said agency got the information that Gurjar owned properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. In 1995, he was appointed on the salary of Rs 500 per month and till the end of 2021.

The EOW team conducted raids at his house situated in Indira Nagar in Gwalior district and at the parental house of the accused situated in Gohad and at the panchayat office.

The police have found that the house in Indira Nagar is worth Rs 19 lakh. About 0.7 hectare-land and 0.47 hectare-land were found in name of his son Sourabh and wife.

About 0.42 hectare-land was found in the name of his father-in-law, which is worth Rs 70 lakh. One motorcycle, one SUV, gold jewellery worth Rs 6.75 lakh, silver jewellery worth Rs 45,000, eight bank accounts, two tractors, two trolleys, seed drill machine have also been found.

The EOW have seized documents related to property and investments. The police have registered the case under Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:05 AM IST