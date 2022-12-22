Bhopal: EOW should be renamed Loot Apradh Bureau, says Dr Govind Singh

Dr Govind Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh took the state government to cleaners on Economic Offences Wing (EOW) failure to prove charges against accused in e-tender scam. “EOW should be renamed as to Loot Apradh Bureau.

He made this remark while moving the No-Confidence Motion against the Shivraj government in the Assembly on Wednesday. He also claimed that the government was dithering on challan permission to Lokayukta against 280 officers. He further claimed of Rs 1,000 crore New Pension Scheme scam in 13 medical colleges of Bhopal.

Accusing the state government of harassing and discriminating against the Opposition members, the LoP said that the state government had sold 38 properties for a meager Rs 459 crore and expressed apprehension that it could even sell Assembly building in future.

Castigating the state government for extravagant expenditure on release of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park of Sheopur, he claimed that Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore was spent on the programme. “It could have been done in a simple manner. The extravagance of the government has hiked the state debt of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to Rs 4 lakh crore,” he said.

He also alleged huge scam in Take Home Ration scheme and added that even CAG has pointed fingers in this regard. During hour-long speech, he confined himself to his Lahar constituency or Bhind district while citing examples of alleged irregularities under various.

He alleged that during Corona period, the state government obliged Chirayu Hospital (Bhopal) and Rs 70 crore was given to it. As many as 455 people died at Chirayu Hospital, including ex-minister Laxmikant Sharma.