Bhopal: EOW seeks qualification, appointment details of BMC staffer

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has asked the details about the BMC staffer (Manchitrakar) MP Shandilya posted at the building permission section. The EOW has registered a complaint against Shandilya, who is the in-charge of the section, to be allegedly involved in malpractices while approving building permission. The agency has sought from BMC the details of the permissions granted by Shandilya to building projects. They have also sought the qualification details required for in-charge of the building permission section and the appointment related documents.

Though being appointed on a lower post, Shandilya was given the charges of assistant town and country planning in the BMC. He was having the power to issue the no-objection certificate to the colonisers. Shandilya, allegedly misusing his power issued NOCs without completing the government norms.

He has also been charged with intentionally delaying the permission of many projects, due to which many developers faced hard time. Many residents and colonisers had made several complaints to the BMC, however, no action was initiated against him.

However, a complaint was lodged with the EOW and the investigation was been initiated against Shandilya.