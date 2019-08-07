Bhopal: EOW registers PE into Rs 48 crore bribery case

BHOPAL: Economic Offence Wing on Tuesday, registered a preliminary enquire (PE) into the alleged corruption involving bribery of Rs 48 crore which has come to fore in the I-T raids which were conducted in 2008.

According to sources the close associate of ex-minister Narottam Mishra, Mukesh Sharma may be booked into the case.

The director general of EOW, KN Tiwari informed that in 2008 the Income Tax department had conducted the raid at the office of the Mukesh Sharma.

The raid was conducted into the connection of the construction of sewerage plant in Indore. The two companies Nagaarjun constructions Hyderabad and Simplex Infrastructure of Kolkata, won these contracts. The Nagarjun constructions had got the contract of over Rs 267 crore.

During the search the IT officials found papers according to which bribe of Rs 16 crore have exchanged hands in connection with the contracts.

The money was transferred to five companies of Indore, who in turn forwarded the money to 13 farmers of Dabra in the form of Demand Drafts and they had purchased the land in Bhopal. These 13 farmers purchased 1.89 hectare of land in Rs 5.50 crore.

The amount which was paid to 5 such companies which includes Ashok Enterprise, Sumit Enterprise, Tripati Traders, RR Traders and RP Traders.

From these DDs the farmers had purchased the land, of one Vinod Vaishya, near the Misrod area of Bhopal. A similar story repeated in Gwalior, these farmers had purchased the land in Gwalior with the amount given by the company.

An amount of Rs 32.2 crore was transferred by the Simplex Company to these farmers. The Nagarjun company had made 16 transactions and had sent the money to these company from its Bhopal ICICI Bank account. And from June 14 to 17 he amount is transferred to these farmers who had purchased the land.