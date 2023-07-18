Bhopal: EOW Registers Complaint Against DPI, Consultants On Charges Of Financial Irregularities

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing has registered a complaint against officials of the directorate of public instruction (DPI) and Boston Consultancy Group on charges of committing financial irregularities. The EOW had received five complaints related to financial irregularities. The EOW has registered the case in one of the complaints.

The DPI or the school education department had engaged a consultancy firm to run the programmes like CM Rise School and others. It is alleged that the consultancy company officials manipulated the norms of tenders.

In one of the complaints, the state government project Super 100 has also come under corruption charges. Earlier, an institute had come forward to offer free coaching to 100 students. But later the work was given to a company without calling tenders, complaint stated.

According to one of the complaints, for CM Rise School, a school management software was needed. The consultancy company accepted the tender document from the certain companies, which were not having bidding qualification. According to complainant, the company attested fake documents in the tender. After the complaint, the consultancy company did not take any action in the matter.