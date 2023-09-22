Bhopal: EOW Registers Case Against Horticulture Dept Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then horticulture department officials posted in district Badwani in the year 2010. They had siphoned the amount of a tribal farmer on the name of providing drip irrigation system.

The police have filed the case against the then five officials of the department including senior horticulture development officer Om Prakash Sharma, rural development extension officer Bhim Singh Baskale, three officials Santosh, Sunil Patidar and Antim Dixit.

The scam occurred in village Chitawan, development block Rajpur of Badwani district. In the year 2010, farmer Bhurelal Bhilala had applied for a loan, for drip irrigation system of Rs 96,172. The officials did forgery with the documents and put a thumb impression on those.

The officials siphoned the amount of Rs 63,728 withdrawn on the name of tribal farmer. When the farmer got notice to repay the amount from the bank, he approached the police and filed a complaint. During investigation, it was found that Bhurelal is an educated man and he put signature on documents, not thumb impression.

The expert took the thumb impression of Bhurelal and sent to the FSL for verification. The FSL stated that the thumb impression does not belong to Bhurelal and the documents are fake and fabricated.

The EOW have registered a case under section 420,409,467,468,471,120-B of the IPC and sections of anti- corruption act against the five accused and have begun a probe.