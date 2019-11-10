Bhopal: EOW may raid SCDC office

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) are planning to raid the office of Smart City Development Corporation (SCDC) as its officials have failed to provide the documents sought by the EOW even after passage of over 25 days.

The documents sought pertain to the probe into the irregularities in tender process. On October 15, the EOW has registered preliminary enquire against the then principal secretary of Urban Development Department including the officials of Smart City Development Corporation (SCDC) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Later EOW had given the list of documents pertaining to the alleged manipulation in the tendering process.

Since then despite EOW team making several rounds to the SCDC office it is yet to get any headway in the matter. Not only this, apathy of the SCDC officers is evident from the fact that they are making silly excuses rather than providing the files. The EOW officers have returned empty hands from their visits to the SCDC office.

Seeking anonymity, an EOW official said that they are planning to raid the office to seize the documents concerned. The officers who are ‘sitting’ on the files and making excuses and avoiding the orders may also be booked.

Allegations against the then PS of UAD: It is alleged that, a senior IAS officer when he was the PS of UAD, had manipulated the norms and to give the tender of Rs 300 crore to the PwC allied company in which his son was the senior associate and Hewlett-Packard. PwC was the consultant agency of the SCDC and the SCDC wanted to established the ‘Master System Integrated for providing a cloud based common data centre and disaster management’ for the project. In April 2017 the tender was issued and in the tender BSNL, HECL, HP, Tech M, Vipro, UST Global and LNT companies participated in the tender process. It is claimed that PwC had given the tender to HP violating the norms and manipulating the tender process.