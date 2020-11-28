Bhopal: EOW files FIRs in rice supply scam; 73,540 tons of rice found below standard at FCSC inspection

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing, on Saturday, registered a case over a scam involving supply of “not fit for human consumption” rice supply. In September, it came to light that the quality of rice which was supplied at the public distribution system (PDS) shops was sub-standard.

The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, demanded a probe into the supply 73,000 metric tonnes of sub-standard rice through ration shops in 28 districts.

The government ordered the EOW to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The EOW registered the preliminary inquiry into the scam and, on Saturday, an FIR under sections 420,272 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the officials of Mandla and Balaghat districts.

The FIR has been registered against the then manager of the Food and Civil Supply Corporation, Balaghat, RK Soni, quality controller of Balaghat district Mukesh Kaneria, Nagesh Upadhaya, SL Dewedi, Rakesh Sen and Lochan Singh. The FIR has also registered against the district manager in charge of food and civil supplies, Mandla, Manoj Shrivastava and quality controller Sandeep Mishra.

Leaked letter

Chaos erupted after a report of the Government of India exposed that tests had confirmed that PDS ration shops distributed inferior rice among the poor in Mandla and Balaghat districts and the rice was not fit for ‘human consumption’.

Calling it a big scam, the MPCC chief demanded that all rations distributed through the PDS should be probed.

Meanwhile, a letter written to all the district collectors by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been leaked to the media and it suggests that around 73,540 metric tonnes of rice was found to be below standard at the inspection carried out by the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

Taking action, the state government has stopped distribution of rice under the PDS and has asked the collectors to return the below-par rice to millers and ensure deposit of quality grain in the next one week so that PDS supplies can be resumed.