e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: EOW books couple in Rs 2.60 crore fraud case

Bhopal: EOW books couple in Rs 2.60 crore fraud case

According to official sources, a complaint was filed with EOW in which it was alleged that pastor Jai Sidney and his wife Vapuri Madhvi Sidney ran a non-government organisation, Christian Organisation for Social Services.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Freepik

Freepik

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing has registered case against a couple in Jabalpur in alleged Rs 2.60 crore cheating case, said officials on Monday.

According to official sources, a complaint was filed with EOW in which it was alleged that pastor Jai Sidney and his wife Vapuri Madhvi Sidney ran a non-government organisation, Christian Organisation for Social Services.

They posed as workers of organisation and lured people to invest in opening school for poor children.

The two collected money from people in the name of organisation, participated in women's kitty parties and thus collected more than Rs 2.60 crore.

The police inspector posted in EOW Swranjeet Singh who conducted preliminary inquiry found that couple committed irregularities. The EOW then registered the case under Sections 406,420,120-B of IPC against pastor Jai Sidney and his wife Vapuri Madhvi Sidney, living in the house of Calvary Lutheran Church in Tilhari in Jabalpur and have started investigation.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Lokayukta arrests forest ranger for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 Bhopal: Lokayukta arrests forest ranger for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:05 PM IST