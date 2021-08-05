Bhopal: Environmentalist Sunil Dubey plants sapling to mark India’s win at the Olympic hockey

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalist Sunil Dubey in the city planted a sapling of Parijat Har Singar on the premises of the Shri Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple, Jehangirabad to mark India’s winning an Olympic hockey medal after a gap of 41 years.

Dubey, who is known as Vriksha Mita, said that the Parijat tree is believed to have been brought on earth from heaven by Lord Krishna. It is a medicinal plant, the leaves of which can be used to treat sciatica, stomach ailments, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Dubey said he has so far planted more than 3.25 lakh saplings in and around the city. During the ongoing auspicious month of Shravan he is planting Bel trees. The leaves of the tree are offered to Lord Shiva.