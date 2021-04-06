Bhopal environmentalist develops digital document: Now walk into airports, malls with your ‘Ok2Pass’ for Covid vaccine proof

BHOPAL: An environmentalist in the city has developed ‘Ok2Pass’, a digital document that provides secure proof of Covid-19 vaccination or negative test results at such places as airports, railway stations, malls, hospitals and so forth.

Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, citizens can store their passes digitally on their smartphones or print them out to present them at different public places. The authorities concerned can use the OK2Pass to comply with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Zeeshan Khan, environmentalist and CEO of Beyond Smart Group, has told Free Press that this is India’s first smart solution that provides secure digital proof of Covid-19 vaccination or negative test results and is generated using the data provided by the service provider (vaccination site) or testing laboratory through secure state and city immunisation and Covid-19 testing databases.

He says that, when one gets vaccinated or tested for Covid-19, one gets a digital QR certificate link on one’s mobile number through an SMS. One can show the QR code link at the checkpoint. It will verify the authenticity of one’s vaccination certificate or test report. The government can track one’s vaccination status or test result through this, he says.