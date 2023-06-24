Bhopal: Entry At Railway Station To Be Restricted From June 24

Preparations being carried on for PM Narendra Modi visit at Rani Kamlapati Railway station on Friday. | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entry of passengers from platform number 1 will be restricted at Rani Kamlapati Railway station from owing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. He will flag off Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Indore and from Bhopal to Jabalpur on June 27.

After the departure of train Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express on June 24 till end of the programme, the entry will remain restricted from Platform no 1 of Rani Kamlapati Railway station.

Similarly, from the departure of Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Shatabdi Express on June 25 till end of programme, the entry will remain restricted at platform number 2 During this period, entry of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be prohibited towards platform number 1 and even drop and go facility will not be available. Entry from BHEL side will be allowed to avoid inconvenience.