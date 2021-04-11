Bhopal: Entire state won't be placed under lockdown, says CM

BHOPAL: Amidst rising number of corona cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the entire state would not be placed under lockdown.

Chouhan has further said the crisis management committee will take a decision after holding discussions with people in the districts. Nevertheless, the lockdown has been extended in Mandla and Dewas to April 19. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chouhan on Sunday. The lockdown was extended in Panna till April 15 because of spurt in number of corona cases. Chouhan said lockdown was not the solution to the situation arising out of the pandemic because financial activities must go on.

People should themselves declare corona curfew, he said, adding that the government launched an awareness campaign asking people not to come out of their residences unnecessarily.

He said that there was enough beds and oxygen for patients in every district. The CM said that 250 beds were being increased in Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal and a contract was being signed with RKDF Hospital. As many as 4,000 units of Remdesivir injection would soon arrive and talks were on with the companies for supplying jabs to private hospitals.

25% govt staff to attend offices

The increasing number of corona cases has hit the system hard again. The govt issued an order on Sunday that 25% of class III andIV staff would go to Mantralay and other offices during the lockdown. Their duty will rotate on the basis of 25% of staff. Nevertheless, all class one and class two officers have to go to office. The collectors have been authorised to take a decision on the presence of officers and staff.