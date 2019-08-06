Bhopal: 'Ensure ‘free-left turn’ within a week' Collector

BHOPAL: Takg a serious note of the traffic congestions in the city, collector Tarun Pithode has instructed the tariff cops to ensure ‘free-left turn’ within a week. He was addressing a review meeting at collector on Monday. Blockage on left-turn lanes hampers traffic flows causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters. So despite the provision and scope of left-turn, traffic still remains affected in the city due to various reasons.

Collector instructed BMC officials to take permission of PWD and CPA before doing any kind of construction on roads and ensure proper levelling. BMC officials have also been instructed to close down all marriage gardens on catchment areas of Upper Lake. They have also been asked to look into illegal parking.

BMC officials have been instructed for proper sanitation, power supply and water supply on Bakra Eid in the city. If needed, officials should ensure proper waste -bins as per the requirement.

Officials should dispose the pending complaints of CM Helpline ‘Collector Ki Kalam Se’ and Senior Citizen help desk etc. The process for distribution of certificates should be simplified in mass marriage and mass-nikah.

He also instructed for speedy disposal of revenue related issues by organising camps. Collector along with the officials reviewed the pending cases of food, health, education, women and child welfare, labour and power supply department