Bhopal: Ensure adequate manpower during panchayat elections, says SEC

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner (SEC) Basant Pratap Singh held a meeting to review election preparations and security arrangements with all the divisional commissioners and IGPs.

The commissioner of the division and the IGs should ensure enough manpower and polling boxes for panchayat and urban body elections, said Singh through video conferencing.

Singh said that panchayat and urban body elections were being held simultaneously, so there was a need to pay special attention to security and law and order.

ìTake all possible steps for fair and peaceful elections. Make efforts that there should not be any unpleasant situation anywhere. Study important acts related to election of local bodies and law and order during elections," he added.

Secretary, SEC, Rakesh Singh, discussed election programme, polling party formation, security arrangements, suspension of arms licence, property defacement etc.

Later, State Election Commissioner addressed the training programme of election observers. Singh asked the observers to keep an eye on every stage of election process. He told them to review arrangements at the counting venue and strong room.

State level master trainer and retired IAS officer DP Tiwari gave detailed information regarding the role of observers during the elections.

Election observers have been appointed by State Election Commission in each district for supervision of panchayat and urban body elections. Retired IAS, State Administrative Service officers have been appointed as observers.