Bhopal: Engineering student assaulted publicly by her sister’s in-laws

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against a man and two of his accomplices for assaulting a woman in public and mounting pressure on her for marriage, the police said on Friday.

The complainant woman also alleged that the accused tried to molest her, the police added.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Alok Shrivastava said that the survivor, a resident of Hoshangabad Road locality, was pursuing IT engineering from a private college in Bhopal. The woman told police that she visited married sister’s house in Ashoka Garden on Wednesday.

She added that a family member of her brother-in-law, identified as Vijay Malviya, mounted pressure on her for marriage. The woman refused and left the house. As she reached Gayatri Nagar, Malviya stopped and abused her. Two of Malviya’s accomplices, Ranjana and Sanjay, also reached the spot. The trio assaulted her publicly. The survivor alleged that Malviya even tried to molest her.