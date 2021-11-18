Bhopal: Engineer working for automobile company raped at hotel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old engineer, working for an automobile company in Chennai, was allegedly raped at a hotel in MP Nagar of Bhopal, sources said on Thursday.

The accused had lured the survivor to a hotel on the pretext of having dinner on the occasion of Diwali, sources added. Then, he took her to a hotel room and raped her on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, a resident of Bagh Sewania locality, told the police that she met Mihir Shrivastava through a social media platform in May, 2021. Shrivastava introduced himself as director of a tour and travel agency. He also informed the victim that he was unmarried, the woman claimed in her complaint lodged at MP Nagar police station.

She added that Shrivastava proposed to her for marriage in July, this year. “As per her complaint, the duo started meeting. Shrivastava invited her for dinner on the occasion of Diwali and raped her,” said a police officer adding that a case has been registered and investigation was on.

