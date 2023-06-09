Bhopal: Engineer Falls To Death From Sixth Floor, Probe Underway

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man fell from the sixth floor of a residential building in Bag Sewaniya under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. The police added that further probe is underway to ascertain whether the man committed suicide or was pushed from the top.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bag Sewaniya police station, Sanjeev Chouksey said that the man who lost his life has been identified as Satyam Rathore (26), an engineer by profession. He used to reside in a duplex bungalow in Bag Sewaniya and was working for a Bengaluru-based company as an engineer. Rathore was in the city owing to the ‘work from home’ policy of the company.

On Wednesday, Rathore stepped out of the house, but did not return for a long time. Meanwhile, Sagar Ahirwar, a resident of the multi-storied building located opposite to Rathore’s house contacted the police, telling them that a man was found lying dead near the building.

The cops reached the spot and inspected the body. Meanwhile, Rathore’s kin also reached the spot and identified him. The police have assumed the custody of the body and have begun investigation, to ascertain whether the incident was suicide or murder.