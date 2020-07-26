Bhopal: Engineer among 5 ATM blasters arrested

BHOPAL: The Damoh police on Sunday busted an ATM blaster gang run by the civil engineer.

The IG, law and order, D Shriniwas Verma said gang of five was involved in blasting ATMs using gelatine sticks and detonators. They took out money after blasting bank ATMs.

The kingpin of the gang is the civil engineer and UPSC aspirant Devendra Patel who followed crime serials on television and then formed a gang. The police have arrested Devendra Patel, Nitesh, Jairam, Rakesh and Param, the residents of village Khajri in Damoh district.

Verma said the accused committed first crime on June 6, 2020, in Nunsar in Jabalpur district. They blasted the ATM and took away the money. After this, they conducted series of blast and had looted ATMs.

On a tip off, Damoh police arrested five accused and seized Rs 25.57 lakh looted from the ATMs besides three motorcycles, two pistols with live cartridges, detonators, gelatine sticks, fake currency of Rs 3.39 lakh, colour printers etc. The police had announced the reward of Rs 30,000 each on their arrest.