Bhopal: Enforcement Directorate also questions former chief secretary

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made its entry into e-tender scam of Madhya Pradesh. Its officials also questioned former state chief secretary M Gopal Reddy in the matter. One of the directors of the Hyderabad-based company has also been detained by the ED. In the state, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is conducting an inquiry into e-tender scam. Some nine months before, the ED had taken FIR details from the EOW and since then the officials of EOW have been working on it. Along with the other investigations, the ED will look into money laundering matter in the scam.

It is also informed that in coming days more arrests would be conducted by the ED officials in the case. Sources said that the ED had conducted raids in 18 places in three cities related to the e-tendering scam. These raids and searches were conducted in Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The EOW has registered the case against 10 companies and it is alleged that tenders were given to the companies by entering lowest rate tempering the data. The tenders were given to Gujarat-based companies-- Sirothia Belji Private Limited, GVPR Company and Max Mantena Limited of Hyderabad, Hume Pipe Limited Mumbai, Madhav Infra Project Limited of Bhopal, Ramkumar Narwani Limited Bhopal. The EOW also charged Software company Osmo IT Solution private limited Company Bhopal, Antrance Private limited Company Bangalore and Tata Consultancy Solution Company. Against the officials of MPSECD Bhopal.