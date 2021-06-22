Bhopal: Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar takes staff by surprise, axes tree branches

BHOPAL: Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar took staff of his department by surprise on Tuesday when he reached Vidya Nagar sub-station without any information.

Energy minister was returning from his constituency when he, taking cognizance of media reports, decided to do a surprise check and reached Vidya Nagar substation on Hoshangabad road. All senior officials too reached the spot as they came to know about the minister's visit.

Here also, energy minister Tomar axed some branches of the trees that were twined on the electricity poles and near the main supply line. Tomar had received complaints from across the state about frequent tripping despite maintenance work done by the department.

On the contrary, Tomar has been stressing on uninterrupted power supply barring emergencies like storm or torrential rains.

During the surprise check, Tomar issued show cause notice to two managers of the Central Zone Power Distribution Company and warning to deputy managers. Deputy general manager, city circle, MP Siddiqui and Navneet Gupta were issued warning for laxity in work.

Show cause notices were served on manager Vaibhav Yadav and Rajnish Kumar besides stopping his increment. All of these officials were charged with laxity in maintenance work.

The action taken by the energy minister has earned applause from the consumers while a section of employees got annoyed over what they call 'gimmicks' of the minister.