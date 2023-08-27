Bhopal: Empowering Women Government Walks The Talk, Showers Sops On Ladli Behnas, Lakshmis | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister showered gifts on Ladli Bhanas here on Sunday. Keeping the welfare of women in focus, the BJP-led government during its regime has been launching schemes to uplift the economic and social condition of women.

Be it giving bicycle to girl students, launching Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojna, forming Ladli Behna Sena to improve the gender ratio, increasing quota for women in government jobs, cooking gas at subsidized rates are some of the measures the MP government has taken to empower women.

The women will play a key role in deciding the formation of government in the state. In Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are slated later this year, of the 13.39 lakh new voters, 7.07 lakh are women.

The number of new women voters in MP (since 2018) has gone up by 2.79 per cent, while it is 2.30 per cent for male voters.Women voters outnumber their male counterparts in at least 18 of the 230 Assembly seats in MP, including in tribal-dominated areas like Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

Addressing the programme held in the state capital on Sunday CM SHivraj Singh Chouhan said that he wishes that his Ladli Bhanas become Lakhpati in next five years. “I want my sisters (Ladli Behna) to be Lakhpati in the coming five years.

I will pay the fees of their daughters so that they can study freely,” said Chouhan. Much to the delight of the people gathered, Chouhan sang a popular Hindi film song Phoolo Ka Taro Ka.... A number of women had turned up for the event from different parts of the state.

Many of them were not the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna, but they had come anticipating that CM may have something for them. An elderly woman, who had come from neighbouring Sehore said “Shivraj Ji is giving many sops for young women, but he should do something for us (elderly women), we also need his attention, because we are also the voters of the state”.

Another old woman from Raisen said, “Because of our health and age we are not in a position to earn well, and so are dependent on our sons and on daughter-in-laws. But they are not taking proper care of us and so the government should also bring some schemes for old women who are financially weak.”

Thanking the government, a beneficiary of Ladli Behna scheme said that the amount of Rs 1000 helps her to meet the family requirements. One of the girl students who had taken admission in post graduation said, “My mother gave me money to take admission in the college, earlier I had lost my hope to pursue PG”.

