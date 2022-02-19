Bhopal: Employment fair on February 25

Bhopal: A state-level employment fair will be organised at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium on February 25, according to state government officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be chief guest. The CM will virtually have dialogue with beneficiaries of Jhabua, Sidhi, Bhind and Betul districts.

Industries Commissioner and Secretary, MSME Department, P Narhari informed that state-level employment fair was being organised in Bhopal under Rozgar Diwas programme.

The programme will be broadcast live through news channels and social media platforms. Along with this, on this day, Rozgar Diwas programme will be organised in all the districts at the district headquarters, in which maximum 100 beneficiaries of various self-employment schemes will be invited and sanction disbursal letters will be given through public representatives in a symbolic way.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:55 PM IST