 Bhopal: Employee Booked For Withdrawing GPF Worth Rs 12 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police have registered a case of fraud against a private outsource employee, who was hired as a computer operator by forest department, for withdrawing the general provident fund (GPF) of employees worth Rs 12 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Sunil Raghuwanshi said that the complainant named Devendra Singh Rajput, an employee of the forest department, approached TT Nagar police on July 29. He alleged that a private outsource employee, named Sanjay Mahajan, who had been hired as a computer operator by the forest department, misused the online portal provided to him, and misappropriated funds worth Rs 12 lakh, which had been credited to GPF accounts of the employees of the department, from February to July 2023.

He added that the fraud came to light when an audit was carried out by the department. It was also learnt that the accused, Mahajan had transferred the total amount to the bank account owned by him.

A case has been registered against Mahajan against Sections 409, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC and search for him is on, IO Raghuwanshi said.

article-image

