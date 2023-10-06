Bhopal: Election In Air, Vendors Of Poll Materials Swooned With Delight

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election is around the corner, and its dates are likely to be announced in a day or two.

Besides political parties, those who sell poll materials are swooned with delight, because for them, it is the right time to make a little more dough. They wait for five years for this day. They are happy, since there has been an increase in the sales of election materials.

Silicon bands, LED lights, and digitally printed t-shirts emerging as the most popular choices among party workers.

According to an election material seller, the demand for these essentials started rising even before the actual campaign started, party leaders, particularly party workers, are purchasing these materials in large quantities to prepare for the upcoming campaigns, he added. As political campaigns are increasingly fought on the battleground of social media, the significance of traditional election materials cannot be overstated.

The newest trend in recent elections is the rise of silicon bands, LED lights, and digitally printed t-shirts. These items fuse technology with political fervour, allowing candidates to connect with the digitally savvy younger generation

An election material seller, Ajay Agrawal, told Free Press that as the world is digitalizing, so is the demand for digitalised election essentials. Printed t-shirts with a leader's photo and silicon lights and balloons are in huge demand. Mobile phone stands featuring a party leader's face and badges are also common among the local party workers, he added.

Among the most sought-after election essentials are party flags, caps, and banners. These iconic symbols of political allegiance are not only used by party workers but also proudly displayed by supporters at rallies and gatherings.

An election material seller, Hari Mishra, said, party flags, banners, mufflers and caps are still the most sought after election essentials. The sales of election merchandise will reach their peak once election rallies are kick off, he added.

