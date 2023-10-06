 Bhopal: Election In Air, Vendors Of Poll Materials Swooned With Delight
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Election In Air, Vendors Of Poll Materials Swooned With Delight

Bhopal: Election In Air, Vendors Of Poll Materials Swooned With Delight

Silicon bands, LED lights, and digitally printed t-shirts emerging as the most popular choices among party workers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election is around the corner, and its dates are likely to be announced in a day or two.

Besides political parties, those who sell poll materials are swooned with delight, because for them, it is the right time to make a little more dough. They wait for five years for this day. They are happy, since there has been an increase in the sales of election materials.

Silicon bands, LED lights, and digitally printed t-shirts emerging as the most popular choices among party workers.

According to an election material seller, the demand for these essentials started rising even before the actual campaign started, party leaders, particularly party workers, are purchasing these materials in large quantities to prepare for the upcoming campaigns, he added. As political campaigns are increasingly fought on the battleground of social media, the significance of traditional election materials cannot be overstated.

The newest trend in recent elections is the rise of silicon bands, LED lights, and digitally printed t-shirts. These items fuse technology with political fervour, allowing candidates to connect with the digitally savvy younger generation

An election material seller, Ajay Agrawal, told Free Press that as the world is digitalizing, so is the demand for digitalised election essentials. Printed t-shirts with a leader's photo and silicon lights and balloons are in huge demand. Mobile phone stands featuring a party leader's face and badges are also common among the local party workers, he added.

Among the most sought-after election essentials are party flags, caps, and banners. These iconic symbols of political allegiance are not only used by party workers but also proudly displayed by supporters at rallies and gatherings.

An election material seller, Hari Mishra, said, party flags, banners, mufflers and caps are still the most sought after election essentials. The sales of election merchandise will reach their peak once election rallies are kick off, he added.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Announces Construction Of 'Gufa Lok' At Bhopal's Gufa Mandir
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur