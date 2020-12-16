Bhopal: Election Commission asks CEO to take action against three IPS officers

Bhopal: The Election Commission of India wrote to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state on Wednesday to take action against the three IPS officers from whom Rs106 crore unaccounted cash was seized during the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.

The names of IPS officers are Sushoban Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V Madhu Kumar and the state police services officer is Arun Mishra.

The EC directed the chief electoral officer to lodge criminal action before the designated authority, the Economic Offences Wing, against those involved in the violation.

The EC has also directed the Union home secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against the all-India service officers and also to the chief secretary, Madhya Pradesh, for similar action against the state officer.

The EC said that the report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement, nexus of the public and government servants in unauthorized, unaccounted cash transactions. On April 7 and 8, 2019, the I-T department had conducted the raid in the state, as well as in other parts of the country. During the raid in Indore, the department officials got crucial information about the money and its trail. The raids were conducted on the associates of former chief minister Kamal Nath and the amount of Rs106 crore was seized from various places.

In the dossier, it is claimed that three IPS officers posted in the state MP, including one SPS officer, relatives and associates of Nath are involved in sending the money to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.