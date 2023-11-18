 Bhopal: Elderly Women Turn Up In Large Numbers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Elderly Women Turn Up In Large Numbers

Bhopal: Elderly Women Turn Up In Large Numbers

The enthusiasm among elderly women was noteworthy as they defied health and age-related ailments to cast vote.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting process for all 230 Assembly seats concluded on Friday. The enthusiasm among elderly women was noteworthy as they defied health and age-related ailments to cast vote. Free Press spoke to some of them.

Excerpts:

Regular voter

“Every election, I come out to vote. Voting process was hassle-free. This time, although there was a new system, it wasn’t problematic. I find voting very exciting.”

- Suman Bai Salve, 70

Civic responsibility

“I have hearing issues, I can’t walk properly. But despite all this, I come every time to vote. This time I came with my granddaughter as she was excited to see the voting procedure.”

- Gangu Bai, 75

Age factor

“I came to vote with my grandson. I am 85 and despite facing health issues, I vote every time. I won’t speak much but I will show you my inked finger.”

-Durga Bai, 85

Our leader to win

I have pain in my knees and waist but despite this, I came to vote by autorickshaw because I want our leader to win.

-Nazia Bano, 70

Since marriage

I haven’t missed a single chance of voting since my marriage. I have seen a lot of things here, from riots to brotherhood. I think everyone should cast vote no matter what the situation is.

-Haseena Binod, 87

Read Also
Bombay High Court Rejects Stay On OTT Release Of The Railway Men – The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

MP Elections 2023: 76% Voter Turnout Till 6 PM; Malwa Region Excels, Bhopal In Bottom 3 Districts

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: More Than 200 Complaints Related To Election Irregularities Reported On Polling Day

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: 27 BU, 13 CU, 23 VVPAT Changed In Polling

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote

Bhopal: Pregnant Woman Pushes Labour Aside To Cast Vote

Dakshin-Paschim: Voter Turnout Lower But Electors Enthusiastic

Dakshin-Paschim: Voter Turnout Lower But Electors Enthusiastic