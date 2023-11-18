Bhopal: Elderly Women Turn Up In Large Numbers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting process for all 230 Assembly seats concluded on Friday. The enthusiasm among elderly women was noteworthy as they defied health and age-related ailments to cast vote. Free Press spoke to some of them.

Excerpts:

Regular voter

“Every election, I come out to vote. Voting process was hassle-free. This time, although there was a new system, it wasn’t problematic. I find voting very exciting.”

- Suman Bai Salve, 70

Civic responsibility

“I have hearing issues, I can’t walk properly. But despite all this, I come every time to vote. This time I came with my granddaughter as she was excited to see the voting procedure.”

- Gangu Bai, 75

Age factor

“I came to vote with my grandson. I am 85 and despite facing health issues, I vote every time. I won’t speak much but I will show you my inked finger.”

-Durga Bai, 85

Our leader to win

I have pain in my knees and waist but despite this, I came to vote by autorickshaw because I want our leader to win.

-Nazia Bano, 70

Since marriage

I haven’t missed a single chance of voting since my marriage. I have seen a lot of things here, from riots to brotherhood. I think everyone should cast vote no matter what the situation is.

-Haseena Binod, 87