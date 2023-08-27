Bhopal: Elderly Woman Mowed Down By Vehicle In Gandhi Nagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman residing in Gandhi Nagar, who had stepped out of home for morning walk, was mowed down by a vehicle on Sunday morning, the police said.

The woman was rushed to a government hospital where she died during treatment. Investigating officer (IO) Baburam Patode said that the woman who died in the accident was Shakun Bai (62), a resident of Pratap ward in Gandhi Nagar.

She was a home-maker, while her husband is a priest at a nearby temple. Her son Mukesh Sharma told police that she used to go for a morning walk everyday. When she was on way back home, she was run over by a speedy vehicle.

Locals rushed her to a nearby government hospital, where she died. The doctors said that she died due to excessive bleeding. The police were informed, who have launched a probe and will sift through the footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality to trace and apprehend the accused.

Read Also MP: Striking Railwaymen To Take Out Candle Light March In Ujjain Today

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)