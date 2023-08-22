Bhopal: Elderly Man Kills Self, Kin Suspect Murder | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man allegedly died by committing suicide at his house in Mali Khedi located in Chhola area of the city on Monday.

The kin of the man, however, have raised suspicion and alleged that the man had been murdered, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited, so that the cause behind the death can be ascertained.

Chhola police station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra Nagar said that the man who died has been identified as Manohar Mogia (62), a resident of Mali Khedi in Chhola.

He added that Mogia used to work as a driver earlier and had two wives. Earlier, he had married a woman named Munni Bai, with whom he had three children - Sonu, Monu and Varsha. Mogia married another woman named Chamma Bai.

He had three children with her too, named Sunil, Tarun and Nisha. Both the women as well as their children live in the same house with Mogia, but when frequent disputes began taking place, Munni Bai shifted to Dewas along with her children.

Munni’s son Sonu told the cops that he was informed on Sunday about his father’s demise. He however, on reaching his father’s place in Chhola, saw injuries on his head, and strangulation marks on his neck. Sonu was told by Chamma Bai and her children that he had committed suicide by hanging.

Sonu was not convinced, and has alleged before the cops that his father was murdered. The police are awaiting the post-mortem reports and will probe the case further, SHO Nagar said

