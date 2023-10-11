Bhopal: Elderly Man Held For Raping Minor Girl

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl in Bilkhiria for five months, the police said. They added that the case came to light when the girl became four months pregnant. The accused, identified as Mathura Prasad, has been taken into police custody.

Bilkhiria police station house officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said that the parents of the minor are daily wage labourers and used to leave home for work every morning. The accused used to reside adjacent to the girl’s house. Five months ago, when the girl’s parents left home for work, Prasad barged into her house and allegedly raped her.

When the survivor protested, the accused threatened to kill her. The survivor kept mum and the accused raped her on multiple occasions in the absence of her parents. On Tuesday, when the survivor’s health began deteriorating, her kin took her to the hospital, where doctors told her parents that she was pregnant.

When the survivor’s parents counselled her, she narrated the incident. The parents then lodged a complaint against Prasad and he was arrested.

