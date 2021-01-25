Bhopal: Elaborate security in place for Republic Day celebrations

BHOPAL: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in State for the Republic Day celebrations where the state-level function will be held in the capital city on Tuesday. Various measures have been put in place to ensure that the Republic Day passes off peacefully. Random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers are being carried out at several places.

Security has been stepped up at vital installations, including railway stations, bus stands and important religious places, besides more checkpoints have been set up as part of the arrangement to keep a strict vigil.

In wake of the intelligence input of the Central security agencies about the ‘insurgency’ in the proposed tractor rally of the farmers’ union in Delhi, the state police too are keeping strict vigil in the state. The authorities have received the inputs that some farmers of Gwalior and Chambal region may also join the tractor rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. The authorities have been asked to maintain the list of people going to Delhi. The police are on alert as input of some anti-social elements disturbing harmony and law and order in the state has been recieved. The police personnel have been told to keep an eye on their activities and if need be put them under preventive detention for a short duration .

The PHQ has issued the alert to the district units to keep eyes on hotels, dharamshala and other places around the state. A team of police officials at CCTV control room are also keeping an eye on the revellers to ensure peaceful celebrations. The Dial-100 has also asked to check calls and pay more attention to the alert calls.