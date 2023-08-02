 Bhopal: Eklavya Award To 11 Players, Vikram To 10 Sportsmen
Bhopal: Eklavya Award To 11 Players, Vikram To 10 Sportsmen

Anil Dhupar to get Life Time Achievement award

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has announced the state level sports awards for 2022. In all 11 players have been selected for Eklavya Award and 10 for Vikram award.

Bhopal's badminton coach Rashmi Malviya has been selected for Vishwamitra Award. Life Time Achievement Award will be conferred on Anil Dhupar of Indore.

Eklavya awardees

Aastha Dangi (kayaking-canoeing), Aman Singh Bisht (boxing), Pragya Singh (fencing), Ashi Chokse (shooting), Saumya Tiwari (cricket) from Bhopal, Ritika Dangi (sailing) from Rajgarh, Abhishek Parihar (soft-tennis) from Dewas, Palak Sharma (swimming) from Indore, Khushboo (hockey) from Gwalior, Deepesh Lashkari (gymnastics) from Ujjain and Indrajit Nagar (malakhamb).

Vikram awardees

Raju Singh from Bhopal (horse riding), Aditya Dubey from Dewas (soft-tennis), Neetu Verma from Sehore (kayaking-canoeing), Bhuraksha Dubey from Ashoknagar (wushu), Pragati Dubey from Raisen (shooting), Indore's Subodh Chaurasia (softball) and Avesh Khan (cricket), Gwalior's Neeraj Rana (hockey), Dhananjay Dubey (tennis, in Divyang category), Ujjain's Rajveer Singh Panwar.

article-image

