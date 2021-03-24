Bhopal: Ek Gadhe ki Aatmakatha staged on second day of 3-day drama festival

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Ek Gadhe ki Aatmakatha, based on the popular novel penned by Krishna Chandar, was staged at Ravindra Bhawan here on Tuesday evening.

It was part of the second-day of three-day drama festival, organised by Karwaan Theatre Group, Bhopal, to mark its 31st foundation day.

Directed by Mohammed Nazir Qureshi and written by Akhtar Ali, the satire is a saga of a donkey who goes missing. And his owner is searching for him in different places where she encounters corrupt people who behave nicely.

The donkey is well-educated and also speaks English. Its owner was upset because her donkey has been missing for three weeks. Finally, the donkey returns home and says that he went to Mumbai to submit his thesis on subject, Integrity - a way of life, (Imaandaree ek Jeevan Shailee).

Director Qureshi said in the play there is no donkey on the stage but if the audience has an inner eye, they will appreciate foolishness linked to economic, social, religious and political happenings in daily life.

Besides play, patriotic songs were presented under Purvarang to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. Another play, Yahudi ki Ladki, directed by Ubedullah Khan will be staged on Wednesday from 7 pm.