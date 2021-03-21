Bhopal: Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat seminar organised to celebrate India’s independence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nehru Yuva Kendra organised an online seminar on Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat under Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Youths from Manipur, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh took part in the event organised on Saturday evening. Purnima Laishram from Manipur said that it is cultural diversity of India that sets it apart from other countries. She said all Indians should try to learn about the culture, food habits, and dresses of other states.

A research scholar Shubham Chauhan from Bhopal said freedom fighters from north-eastern states played a key role in India’s freedom struggle. “And we should study that part of history,” he added.

District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, Surendra Shukla said most of activities are held virtually due to corona pandemic. Kendra member advisor Harsha Harshwani said “We should use social media to keep in touch with each other.”

Others who took part in the seminar included Pradeep Deshmukh, Rahul Tiwari, Shivam Mishra, Madhu Prasad, Amrita Tripathi, Bharat Singh, Arpit and Deepika Rajput.