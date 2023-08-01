Bhopal: Either Cancel Or Give Jobs: HC Tells Govt

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has given three weeks to the state government directing it to either cancel Patwari recruitment or start the process. The government cannot hold recruitment process for a longer period, observed the court of Justice MS Bhatti here on Monday.

The court was hearing a petition of a candidate Prayagraj Dubey, a resident of Jabalpur, challenging the ban on the Patwari recruitments. The High Court in a notice to the State Government and MP Employees Selection Board seeking reply on the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for August 21.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had halted the appointments following alleged irregularities in the Patwari recruitment exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, argued, “CM has no locus standi to stay the recruitment process. It is the Staff Selection Board which can do it.

HC has given three weeks to the state government instructing either to cancel Patwari recruitment or start the process. Government cannot put it on hold for a longer time.”

The advocate further told the court, “The Chief Minister has gone beyond his authority to stop the Patwari recruitment process. Only the Staff Selection Board has the authority to halt the recruitment process. CM has absolutely no right to take such a big decision because of any doubts. Patwari's examination was conducted with great difficulty, and Prayagraj (the petitioner) was hopeful that he would become Patwari but the recruitment was stopped.”

He further said, “On July 13, CM stayed the recruitment process through a tweet. The petitioner is a general category student. And after coaching for many years, he appeared in the exam and got 88.86% marks. He was sure to get the appointment, but on the basis of suspicion that there was fraud in the Patwari recruitment exam in Gwalior, the CM took a unilateral decision to stop the recruitment process.”