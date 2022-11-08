Bhopal: Eighty nine players to participate in 37th National Junior Athletics Championships 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Athletic Academy’s 27 players will participate in 37th National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Guwahati in Assam from November 11-15.

Academy chief coach Sanjay Garnaik said, "A total of 27 athletes will participate in the junior nationals, including 14 boys and 13 girls. We are expecting eight to ten medals from MP Academy athletes. Overall, we are expecting 15 medals." In all, 89 players from Madhya Pradesh will take part.

He added, "Our athletes are in good shape. I think Arjun will get around two medals, and in under-16, Usman Ali is in very good shape, so, I think he will win medal. I have many other names as well. That is why, I am expecting at least eight to ten medals. It all depends on how they perform during tournament, as sports is a very uncertain field."

'We will go all out to prepare for Khelo India'

While talking about MP hosting the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2022, MP Athletic Academy chief coach Sanjay Garnaik said, "We are the host and we will for sure go all out for Khelo India. That is why, we are going for this tournament. From there, we will surely pick up good athletes. Our athlete Shyam Milan Bind will participate in Khelo India, I expect two medals from him in Khelo India.”

He added, “We will even organise training camps for the selected athletes. We will nurture them before the tournament, and I am sure we will perform well."

MP Academy athlete Shyam Milan Bind, selected for the Khelo India, will be participating in the under-20, 800 m, and 1500 m events at the National Junior Athletics Championships 2022.

Read Also Khelo India: Isha Samskriti brings home two bronze medals