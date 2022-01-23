Bhopal: Eight Covid deaths in a day, toll goes up to 10,570; Positivity rate is 13.4%

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported 8 Covid deaths on Sunday. Bhopal and Indore reported two deaths each while Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Khargone reported one death each. Toll went up to 10,570.

The state reported 67,136 active Covid cases with 11,253 new cases on Sunday. Positivity rate was 13.4%. Indore leads with 3,372 cases followed by Bhopal with 1,910 cases.

Gwalior and Jabapur reported 488 and 870 cases respectively. Khandwa and Khargone reported 179 and 250 Covid cases respectively. Surrounding districts of state capital like Vidisha reported 306 cases while Sehore registered 115 cases and Raisen reported 171 Covid cases.

Shahdol reported 209 cases and Ujjain reported 196 cases. Shivpuri reported 138 cases while Sagar reported 131 cases. Rewa reported 168 cases and Ratlam reported 137 Covid cases. Morena reported 117 cases, Datia reported 158 cases while Dewas reported 136 cases. Dhar and Harda reported 165 and 133 respectively while Hoshangabad reported 130 Covid cases.

As many as 83,365 samples were sent for testing. About 374 of them were rejected at time of testing. The samples, which have been rejected, will be collected again from suspected persons for RT-PCR tests. In Bhopal, 6,662 samples were sent for testing out of which 1,910 tested positive with positivity rate at 28.6%.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:39 PM IST